New restaurant opening in Waltham space that once housed Molti on Moody and Moody's Delicatessen

A brand new restaurant is on its way to Waltham, moving into the space that had been home to a couple of dining spots--including an award-winning deli.

According to a source, Rassa is planning to open on Moody Street, taking over the space where Molti on Moody had previously been, and before that, Moody's Delicatessen and Provisions. The website for the upcoming eatery says that it will be "an upscale Indian restaurant with full bar, where we artfully elevate the flavors of Southern India's culinary traditions," and that if all goes as planned, it will open sometime this month.

Molti on Moody, which was known in part for its sandwiches, opened in the fall of 2020, closing down in early 2022; Moody's Delicatessen, which received both local and national recognition for its deli offerings, had been in the space from 2013 until morphing into Molti in 2020.

The address for the upcoming Rassa is 470 Moody Street, Waltham, MA, 02453. Its website can be found at https://rassaboston.com/

