boston restaurant talk

New Spot Promises ‘One of the Largest Whiskey Lists in Cambridge'

By Boston Restaurant Talk

WhiskeyGeneric_Getty80231161
Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new restaurant and pub that focuses at least in part on whiskey has come to Cambridge.

According to a source, An Sibin is now open in the city's Inman Square neighborhood, moving into the space that had been home to Richards, and before that, Tex Mex Eats and Tupelo. An earlier post here had mentioned (via Cambridge Day) that the place was looking to have the feel of a speakeasy with "a little bit more Americana, and have less of the Irishness," while its Instagram page indicates that its goal is to have "one of the largest whiskey [lists] in Cambridge" and being "your second living room."

The address for An Sibin is 1193 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA, 02139. Its Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/an_sibincambridge/

An Sibin to Open in Former Richards Space in Cambridge's Inman Square

by Marc Hurwitz

