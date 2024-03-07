New tapas restaurant coming to Revere Beach this spring

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new restaurant is on its way to an historic seaside area a few miles north of Boston, and it will be replacing another dining spot that was under the same ownership.

According to a post within the bostonchefs.com site, Vivi's Tapas Bar is getting ready to open at Revere Beach, moving into the former Cut21 space within the Ryder apartment complex. The upcoming restaurant will be operated by Aldi Companies and restaurateur Michael Aldi, joining Dryft and Fine Line (both of which are also located at Revere Beach), with bostonchefs.com saying that Vivi's will feature globally-inspired small plates and cocktails.

It looks like Vivi's will open around the end of this month and it will offer dinner service only at first, with brunch on the way at a later date.

The address for Vivi's Tapas Bar is 21 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA, 02151. Its website is at https://www.vivisrevere.com/ while its Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/vivisrevere/

