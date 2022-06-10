New Details on Search for Boy in Merrimack River After Mom Dies Trying to Save Him

A family fishing trip to a Massachusetts river ended in tragedy Thursday with a mother dead and her 6-year-old son missing in the Merrimack River. Authorities continued to search for the boy by land, river and air Friday morning.

The family of six — a mother and father and their four children — were fishing from Deer Island in the river when, at about 7 p.m. Thursday, two of the children entered the water, Newburyport fire and police officials have said.

The ongoing rescue and recovery operation involves multiple local and state agencies, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard, but officials said they would reassess the nature of the search by noon.

Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire gives the latest update on the fishing incident that left a woman dead and her 6-year-old son missing in the Merrimack River.

The initial fishing incident near Whittier Bridge

The family at the center of the tragic accident, who have not yet been identified, had been fishing and swimming at Deer Island, a recreational area in the Merrimack River between Amesbury and Newburyport and near the Whittier Bridge, which carries Interstate 95 over the river, officials said. Police initially said they were involved in a boating accident but that turned out to be untrue.

The family's father, who is 31, went to their car about 7 p.m. to get something, which is when the now-missing boy fell into the water while reaching for something in it and was swept away by the current, officials said.

The boy's mother and 7-year-old sister entered the river to help save him but were caught in the strong current as well, according to Massachusetts State Police. The father, returning from the car, saw his wife and daughter in the water and jumped in after them, but couldn't reach them and had trouble as well; he was able to get back to shore.

The current carried the mother and daughter inland, under the Whittier Bridge, where a person in a boat saw them struggling and was able to pull them out, officials said. But the mother had been having trouble hoisting herself into the boat and went under the water.

Newburyport fire officials say the incident involves a family of six that was fishing on Deer Island.

The girl and her mother were both taken to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport; the girl was treated and released but her mother, whom rescuers found unresponsive and not breathing, was pronounced dead. She was 29.

The continued search for the missing boy

All other members of the family are accounted for, except the 6-year-old boy, whom rescuers could not find. A massive search effort continued Friday after breaking in the middle of the night.

As of Friday morning, the search included the Coast Guard, harbormasters, state police, local police and fire departments from around the region and state environmental police. The response included 10 Massachusetts State Police divers, and helicopters were seen searching the area.

The search was focusing on the part of the river where the boy's mother and sister were pulled from the water, according to state police. Divers were using sonar and being towed behind boats to look for the boy.

Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said the search efforts would continue until about noon Friday before officials reevaluate them and decide whether to switch from a rescue to a recovery.

"We're continuing to search," he said Friday morning. "As time goes by, the chances of recovery diminish. We believe we'll be in recovery mode shortly."

He said the strong current in the river presented challenges in the search effort.

LeClaire on Thursday night described the conditions on Deer Island at the time the boy went missing and his mother and sister went into the water after him as typical, noting the river's quick pace and rocky ledge.

"It is quite heavily used this time of year. People are known to fish along the edge along Deer Island," he said.

Countless first responder vehicles could be seen parked along a bridge Thursday night, while several boats were in the water, and state police and Coast Guard helicopters were flying overhead.

The search for the 6-year-old boy is ongoing.

NBC10 Boston talked with one woman who lives nearby and she said her husband also got into his kayak Thursday evening to help look for the child after he realized what was going on.

"My husband was out here with the dog, and I was like, what's taking so long? And then all of a sudden he's screaming at me, and he's talking about a woman and CPR," said Sue Bajko. "I came out and two fishermen came on our dock here in their boat and they pulled the woman and her daughter out of the boat and did CPR."