Newton Police investigating vandalized flyers as hate crime

Police in Newton, Massachusetts are investigating an alleged hate crime after flyers lining the fence of a home were vandalized.

Nearly 100 feet of flyers posted outside of Homer Street home displaying the names and pictures of Israeli citizen taken hostage by Hamas on October 7 were defaced with spray paint, police confirmed.

Newton police said the incident is being investigated as a hate crime since the incident specifically targets victims of a protected class.​

“We denounce such behavior, and our community has no tolerance for such bias and hateful acts. We will investigate the matter fully and seek to prosecute anyone involved,” Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said in a written statement.​