NH Bill Would Proclaim ‘Granny D Day’ on Jan. 24

A New Hampshire state senator has introduced a bill that would proclaim Jan. 24 as “Granny D Day.”

Doris “Granny D” Haddock, of Dublin, New Hampshire, was a political activist who drew attention to the need for campaign finance reform by walking cross-country in her 80s.

She died at age 100 in 2010. Her 110th birthday would have been Jan. 24.

Sen. Melanie Levesque, a Democrat from Brookline, introduced the bill Tuesday to the Senate Election Law and Municipal Affairs Committee.