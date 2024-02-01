NH elementary school worker assaulted 2 students in 1 day, police say

A worker is accused of assaulting two children at a Manchester, New Hampshire, elementary school in January, weeks after a student was allegedly assaulted in a different incident at the same school, police said Thursday.

The Jan. 4 incidents involved a boy and a girl, both 7, and behavior technician William O'Connell, 24, a contract worker at Parker Varney Elementary School, according to Manchester police.

In one incident, O'Connell is accused of throwing the boy to the ground, injuring his face. In the other, O'Connell put the girl onto the ground in a "hard manner," police said; she wasn't hurt.

O'Connell turned himself in to police Wednesday evening on charges of second-degree and simple assault, officials said. He was released on personal recognizance ahead of a March 7 arraignment date.

Manchester police told NBC10 Boston there was no connection between the Jan. 4 incident and a Dec. 22 incident that resulted in the arrest of behavioral therapist Louis Efstathiou, 69. He was charged with second-degree assault, simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child after a 7-year-old student came home with facial injuries and told his parents his therapist at school had assaulted him.

Both O'Connell and Efstathiou were working for Applied ABC, which contracts with the Manchester School District. It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak to the charges they faced.

Manchester School Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel Gillis said in a statement that the worker accused in the January incidents, who provided one-to-one student support, was removed from the school and not allowed to return as soon as officials became aware of what happened.

Chmiel Gillis noted that both workers accused of assault at Parker Varney were employed by Applied ABC.

"The allegations are troubling enough, but especially so given that this is a second set of allegations involving employees of this company. We are reviewing the status of our agreement with this vendor, and we have made it clear to the leadership of Applied ABC that the alleged behaviors are unacceptable. They have taken immediate steps, including additional training, and increased support and oversight for their employees," Chmiel Gillis said.

She added that Manchester students' health and wellbeing "is paramount" and that her administration will continue to work with Applied ABC to make sure their workers "are meeting our expectations for student safety."