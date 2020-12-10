Gov. Sununu Provides Update on COVID-19 in NH: WATCH LIVE

Gov. Chris Sununu is expected to provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

He is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. in Concord.

At last week's update, Sununu said New Hampshire’s initial shipments of coronavirus vaccines will protect fewer than half of those identified as the most critical recipients.

The state’s vaccination plan prioritizes health care workers, nursing home residents and first responders. Together, they add up to about 100,000 people, but the initial shipments are expected to include enough vaccine for 10,000 to 40,000 people, according to the governor.

“There is a prioritization even within (that group). We’re going to target those high-risk health care workers in hospitals, then moving to ambulatory care settings and other settings like home health care providers,” said Beth Daly, chief of the state Bureau of Infectious Disease Control.

In some states, interest groups have tried to move up in the line. For example, Colorado’s draft plan, which is being revised, puts ski resort workers who share close quarters in the second phase of vaccine distribution. But Sununu said he hasn’t heard from any key industries or other interest groups in New Hampshire.

“Frankly, I think that’s a testament to the vaccination plan we’ve put forward,” he said. “They understand where the highest risks are and where they are in line. It’s a good plan that meets the needs and the priorities of the state.”

At a New Hampshire nursing home, a coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 90% of residents.

More than 27,000 people have now tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including more than 1,000 cases announced Wednesday that included results from several days earlier in the week. Four new deaths were announced, for a total of 570 since the pandemic began.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from nearly 440 new cases per day on Nov. 24 to over 660 new cases per day on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.