Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

NH Ice Castles Under Construction, Expected to Open in January

This year's attraction includes some new features

By Marc Fortier

NH Ice Castles/AJ Mellor

The popular Ice Castles attraction is under construction and is expected to open sometime in January of 2022 in New Hampshire.

The annual winter attraction, which draws tens of thousands of visitors each year, features ice slides, crawl spaces, caves and fountains illuminated at night. There is also a snow tubing hill, a forest walk, horse-drawn sleigh rides and a new ice sculpture garden and an illuminated winter fairy village this winter.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
icecastle1
Ice Castles

Construction has already begun, with ice artisans growing, harvesting and hand-placing icicles to create the frozen attraction. Each day, up to 10,000 icicles are being added to the multi-acre ice castle.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire State Police 22 mins ago

Driver Went Wrong Way, Was Hanging Out of Vehicle, NH Police Say

Celtics 1 hour ago

Is the Celtics' Recent Offensive Explosion Sustainable?

The attraction is expected to open in early January, weather permitting.

A limited number of priority booking vouchers went on sale Monday at www.icecastles.com/new-hampshire/.

The New Hampshire Ice Castles are one of five across the U.S. The others are in Midway, Utah; Brighton, Minnesota; Lake George, New York; and Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireNorth Woodstock
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us