Concord

Incident at NH Insurance Department under police investigation

State police said only that the scene was secure and that there was no threat to the public, but that they would be investigating what happened for hours

By Asher Klein

A New Hampshire State Police cruiser.
NBC10 Boston

An incident at the New Hampshire Insurance Department is under investigation Monday evening, state police said.

There were few details about what happened at the building on 21 South Fruit Street in Concord, which houses multiple state agency offices. State police said only that the scene was secure and that there was no threat to the public, but that they would be investigating what happened for hours.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

