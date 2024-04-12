New Hampshire

NH man arrested for firing gun in breakdown lane of I-93

Richard Cruz-Rodriguez, 41, of Manchester, is facing mutiple charges

By Marc Fortier

A New Hampshire man was arrested Thursday night after he was seen shooting a gun in the breakdown lane of Interstate 93.

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, New Hampshire State Police responded to I-93 north in Salem for a report of shots being fired. Multiple witnesses told police that a man was indiscriminately firing a gun in the breakdown lane near mile marker 0.6.

State police troopers were able to locate the man, and took him into custody without incident.

Police identified the man as 41-year-old Richard Cruz-Rodriguez, of Manchester. He was charged with reckless conduct, felonious use of a firearm and driving under the influence.

No injuries were reported.

