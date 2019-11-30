NH Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer

Paul Norton, 39, of Hudson, allegedly became physically combative with police officers before they arrested him on Friday

By Lara Salahi

A New Hampshire man is facing charges after allegedly getting into physical altercation with police officers. 

Police in Hudson, NH, responded to a domestic disturbance on Gowing Road around 5p.m. on Friday. 

According to police, Paul Norton, 39, of Hudson, became physically combative with responding officers before they arrested him. One officer reportedly hurt his hand during the altercation.  

Norton is facing an assault charge and two counts of resisting arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the 9th Circuit Court in Nashua on Deccember 2. 

