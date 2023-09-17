wentworth

NH man killed in Wentworth motorcycle crash

The man has been identified as 61-year-old Herbert Christian Link Jr., of Plymouth

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Generic New Hampshire State Police
New Hampshire State Police

A motorcyclist died Sunday in a crash in Wentworth, New Hampshire.

Wentworth police say they responded to the single motorcycle crash along East Side Road around 11:50 a.m. and found Herbert Christian Link Jr. had been thrown from his Kawasaki motorcycle.

According to a preliminary investigation, police say it appears the bike went down while Link was possibly navigating a left turn along the roadway, causing him to be ejected.

The 61-year-old Plymouth resident was taken to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth where he was pronounced dead.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No passengers or other vehicles were involved, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed it or has information pertaining to it is asked to contact Trooper Michael Bruno at Michael.R.Bruno@dos.nh.gov.

This article tagged under:

wentworthNew Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us