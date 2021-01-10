Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

NH Man Seriously Hurt After Snowmobile Accident

A New Hampshire man was flown to a hospital after crashing his snowmobile Saturday evening

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Generic Snowmobile Sign Norway Cropped
FILE-Getty Images

A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after his snowmobile crashed Saturday in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. 

The New Hampshire Fish and Game were notified of a single-occupant accident near the Smith River just after 6 p.m.

Rescuers found Heath Cowper, 41, of Wolfeboro at the scene with life-threatening injuries. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 1 hour ago

RI Lt. Gov. Quarantining at Home

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

New Hampshire Ice Castles to Reopen on Jan. 14

Investigators say Cowper was riding on the ice when he lost control of the snowmobile. During the roll, police say he was thrown 30 feet into a large rock. Cowper was flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. 

Authorities say speed and lack of a helmet appear to be contributing factors. The crash remains under investigation. 

Riders are reminded to wear helmets and eye protection while operating snowmobiles.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireNew Hampshire Fish and Game DepartmentWolfeboroheath cowper
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us