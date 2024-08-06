New Hampshire

NH police ask public to avoid area around state offices in Concord

New Hampshire State Police said there was an "active police incident" Tuesday on Pleasant Street in Concord

New Hampshire State Police are asking the public to avoid the area around state offices in Concord due to an "active police incident within a building."

Few details were immediately available, but police said Tuesday afternoon that the incident was occurring in a building at the state office complex on Pleasant Street.

Several buildings on Pleasant Street contain state administrative offices.

"The situation is contained at this time," state police said on social media. "Please avoid the area. Updates will be disseminated as appropriate."


Police later said there was no threat to the public.

No further information was immediately available.

