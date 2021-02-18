NH Police Seek Missing 82-Year-Old Croydon Man

Police in New Hampshire are looking for a missing 82-year-old man.
State police say Rocky Cusanelli of Croydon was last seen in Hopkinton between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Thursday.
According to police, Cusanelli suffers from multiple medical conditions. He is in the early stages of mental decline, police added.
When he was last seen, Cusanelli was driving a grey 2018 GMC 2500 HD pickup truck with New Hampshire plates reading "G07911." The doors have Newport town seals, and the roof has an amber-colored light, police said.
Police did not give a physical description of Cusanelli or say what he was wearing when he was last seen, but they shared a photo of him.
Anyone with information is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381.