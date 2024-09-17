New teen arrested in April armed robbery of postal worker in Nashua, NH

An 18-year-old from Massachusetts was arrested Tuesday for allegedly directing two other people to rob a U.S. mail carrier in Nashua, New Hampshire, this spring.

The April 16 armed robbery on Blacksmith Way was captured on surveillance camera — Ring video from a home shows two people walk up to a USPS van outside of which the postal worker is standing; at least one is pointing a gun at the worker. Another teenager was previously been arrested in the case.

And on Tuesday, 18-year-old Tyler Savinon, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was taken into custody on charges of aiding, abetting, counseling, commanding, inducing and procuring the robbery of property, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Hampshire.

Prosecutors believe Savinon told the other 18-year-old and a youth to rob the postal worker to get the mail carrier's master key, which would unlock blue mailboxes throughout the area, and that Savinon was able to get into at least two such boxes, using mail he stole for so-called check washing financial crimes.

Savinon was due in federal court in Concord Tuesday afternoon, and faces up to 10 years in prison if he's convicted of the charge. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.