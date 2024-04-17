Teen arrested in armed robbery of U.S. postal worker robbery in Nashua, NH

A teenager has been arrested for allegedly robbing a U.S. postal worker at gunpoint Tuesday in Nashua, New Hampshire, police said.

Nashua police said Baraka Janvier, of Lowell, Massachusetts, is in custody and due to be in court Wednesday afternoon. It wasn't immediately clear if the 18-year-old had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

The armed robbery was captured on surveillance camera — Ring video from a home shows two people walk up to a USPS van outside of which a postal worker is standing; at least one is pointing a gun at the worker.

The incident took place about 2:40 p.m. on Blacksmith Way. The postal worker was not injured, the men took off with his keys, according to postal inspectors.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police are looking for two men who robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint in Nashua, New Hampshire.

The two masked men ran into a dark grey GMC Yukon, where a woman was waiting for them, and drove away, according to police.

Robberies of letter carriers have been a growing concern. The workers are often targeted for their arrow keys used to access mailboxes.

Last year, the U.S. Postal Service launched Project Safe Delivery, an initiative aiming to help combat the uptick in such crimes. As part of the program, the USPS increased rewards offered for information leading to arrests and convictions in mail crimes.