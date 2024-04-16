Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Nashua, NH

A postal worker was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon in Nashua, New Hampshire.

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Blacksmith Way and was caught on video. Two masked men with guns drawn approached the letter carrier from behind.

Police say the postal worker was injured as the men took off with his keys.

Joscelyn Cross lives nearby and knows the postal worker well.

"He's regularly on this route," she said. "We talk to him every afternoon when we get our mail, and he's very nice. He's been on this route for a long time, and we're just hoping and praying that he is handling this OK. You know, it's a very traumatic experience."

The two masked men ran into a dark grey GMC Yukon, where a woman was waiting for them, and drove away, according to police.

"It's scary. I have two kids at home here, and we moved here six months ago because it was a quiet, little-crime-rate neighborhood, and then just for this to happen on the street where we live is scary," Cross said.

Robberies of letter carriers have been a growing concern. The workers are often targeted for their arrow keys used to access mailboxes.

Last year, the U.S. Postal Service launched Project Safe Delivery, an initiative aiming to help combat the uptick in such crimes. As part of the program, the USPS increased rewards offered for information leading to arrests and convictions in mail crimes.