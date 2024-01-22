NH voters react to GOP candidates left in 2024 race

Former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley will have one more day to convince New Hampshire residents that they are the right person to represent the GOP on the ballot this fall.

After a weekend full of rallies and events in Granite State put on by the two presidential candidates, things are heating up.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his Republican presidential campaign over the weekend and endorsed former Trump.

However, on Sunday, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and court TV star Judge Judy, whose full name is Judith Sheindlin, endorsed Haley in front of a packed house in Exeter, saying she's the only candidate fit for the White House.

There's one day left until until ballots are cast, and with the changes in the last week, it's a vote many believe will be a big decider in where these two campaigns go from here.

NBC10 Boston asked some voters what they think is going to happen.

"He's for the people. President Trump is for the people. Biden isn't. He's for himself," said Marie Almas.

"I voted for Trump twice and I'm just done with the chaos. The whole goal is that we beat Joe Biden and I think Nikki is the way to do that," said Jay Krupp.

"Probably DT. I'm all about the economy and I think when he was president before the economy was fantastic," said Steven Vallier.

Trump and Haley will be traveling all over New Hampshire on Monday.

Trump will speak to a crowd in Laconia Monday night, while Haley will be in Franklin Monday morning, Manchester in the afternoon and at the Artisan Hotel in Salem at night.