Ron DeSantis may be out of the race, but that doesn't appear to have substantially changed the race for the top spot in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary election. According to the latest Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe tracking poll, Republican frontrunner Donald Trump continues to lead Nikki Haley by 19% with just one day to go until ballots are cast, the same margin as the previous day's poll.

The survey results, released Monday morning, have Trump at 57%, two percentage points higher than Sunday. But Haley also gained two points with DeSantis' departure, leaving her at 38%. About 2% chose someone else, 2% were undecided and less than 1% refused to answer. The survey of 500 likely Republican primary voters was conducted from Jan. 20-21. The margin of error is 4.4%.

Ron DeSantis has dropped out, leaving just Donald Trump and Nikki Haley in the contest for the Republican presidential nomination.

Our final tracking poll will be released Tuesday morning. Check NBC10Boston.com at 5 a.m. to see the results.

DeSantis announced Sunday that he was suspending his Republican presidential campaign, ending his 2024 White House bid just before the New Hampshire primary while endorsing Trump. But his departure and endorsement don't appear to have materially changed the battle between Trump and Haley, the new poll results show.

Read the latest poll results below:

When asked for their second choice, 54% of those surveyed said they would choose "someone else," followed by Haley at 8% and Trump at 4%. Another 19% were undecided and 15% refused to answer the question.

Monday's poll continued to illustrate that most of the New Hampshire voters who participated have already made up their minds about who they're voting for on Tuesday. Over 85% of those surveyed said they are either "not at all likely" or "not very likely" to change their minds.

When Haley voters were asked if their vote was more a vote for Haley or against Trump, 49% said it was a vote for Haley and 44% said it was a vote against Trump.

When the reverse was asked, 93% of Trump voters said their vote was a vote for Trump versus 2% who said it was more of a vote against Haley.

Haley has a series of events planned in New Hampshire on Monday, while Trump is holding an evening rally in Laconia. Check our regularly updated New Hampshire Primary 2024 candidate tracker for the latest details.