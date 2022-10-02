NH Woman Avoids Serious Injury After Car Lands in River Off Highway

New Hampshire authorities are crediting a seat belt with saving a woman from serious injury in a crash early Saturday in Hampton.

According to New Hampshire State Police, a woman was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in Hampton when her car struck the Taylor River Bridge and landed in the water.

Upon arrival to the scene, just before 1 a.m. Saturday, state police said they discovered the car partially submerged in the Taylor River. An initial investigation revealed that the car had traveled into the median and struck the bridge, police said, causing the car to roll and land on its passenger side.

But because the woman was searing a seat belt, police said she was able to avoid serious injuries. She was still transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.