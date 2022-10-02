Truro Murder Arrest: What We Know About Woman Allegedly Killed by Her Son

What to Know The body of Susan Howe, the head of the Truro Historical Society, was found burning outside a home off Quail Ridge Road in the Cape Cod town

Her son, Adam Howe, was arrested on suspicion of murder after locking himself inside the Truro home, police and prosecutors said

An Adam Howe from Truro was arrested this summer in Tewksbury on charges of breaking and entering, drug possession and being wanted for arrest

A quiet Cape Cod community is reeling after a man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother, a prominent local figure.

Police in Truro found Susan Howe's body burning on the front lawn of a home in a private subdivision off Quail Ridge Road Friday night, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office and local police. Officers eventually arrested her son, 34-year-old Adam Howe, inside after he locked himself in the home. He faces a murder charge, officials said.

The disturbing scene was discovered after first responders were called to the house for a welfare check around 9:30 p.m., according to an account shared by officials. When first responders arrived at the scene, Adam Howe ran inside the house and locked the door.

The regional SWAT team was called in, and it was able to take Howe into custody. Prosecutors said he will undergo a mental health evaluation based on information family members told police.

It wasn't immediately clear if Adam Howe had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

A 34-year-old Adam Howe from Truro was arrested in mid-August in Tewksbury for allegedly breaking into a business there. He was also charged with illegally possessing suboxone, a prescription medication, and on an outstanding warrant from New Hampshire.

Cape Cod prosecutors didn't respond to a question Saturday on whether it was the same person accused of killing his mother.

Susan Howe, 69, served as the president of the Truro Historical Society as well as the chair of the Truro Commission on Disabilities. The organization didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.