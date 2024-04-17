boston restaurant talk

Ninebark Kitchen + Drinks to open in former Burke's Alewerks location in West Newton

A new restaurant and bar is on its way to the western suburbs of Boston, moving into the space where a couple of spots have been over the past few years.

According to a source, Ninebark Kitchen + Drinks is planning to open in West Newton, taking over the space on Washington Street that had been home to Burke's Alewerks, and before that, a location of The Local. Our source says that local chef Todd Alsworth is involved with the upcoming place, while a Craigslist job post mentions that it will be a "vibrant, sophisticated, and inviting" spot that will focus on New American fare.

The address for Ninebark Kitchen + Drinks is 1391 Washington Street, West Newton, MA, 02465. Its website will be at https://ninebark.co/

