No school in 3 North Shore school districts Wednesday as teachers' strike continues

Classes will be canceled again on Wednesday for nearly 10,000 students as the teachers' strike continues across three North Shore communities.

Educators across Beverly, Gloucester and Marblehead are refusing to return to the job until a new contract is reached with their local school committees.

It remains a stalemate — which is why there is no school on Wednesday. But as you know, it's illegal for teachers to strike in Massachusetts. So on Tuesday, the Beverly and Gloucester educators were called to court to face fines for refusing to return to class.

The judge heard from both sides and decided she would take the arguments under advisement.

Those Beverly educators then joined colleagues at Beverly City Hall to once again call on the mayor and school committee to get a deal done.

All three districts — Beverly, Gloucester and Marblehead — are demanding better pay, benefits, paid parental leave and more support for paraprofessionals.

Because neither of the sides appear ready to budge, over in Marblehead, two parents are asking a judge to allow extracurricular activities to continue during the strike. Students there are in danger of forfeiting a quarterfinal varsity football game, and there's also a performing arts senior showcase this week.

"We're finding it hard to find out where the obstacles actually lie here. Sadly, the only reason we can come up with is the kids are being used as leverage in the negotiations in some way or fashion," said Jon Wales, the parents of two Marblehead High School students.