Noose Found in Tree, Racist Flyers Taped to Street Signs in Yarmouth

Police in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, are investigating after a noose was found hanging from a tree and racist flyers were taped to street signs and fences around town.

Police said they received a report on June 17 about a noose hanging from a tree at a private association beach off Pump House Road. Two teenagers were seen in the area handling the rope before the noose was found but no one saw anyone put the noose in the tree.

Three days later, on the morning of June 20, flyers promoting a white nationalist group were found taped to street signs, utility poles and fences on Buck Island Road, Higgins Crowell Road south of Route 28 and on Route 28 east and west of Higgins Crowell Road. Twenty flyers in total were found, printed on 8" by 11" paper.

Police Chief Frank Frederickson denounced the disturbing acts and said they remain under investigation.

"I strongly believe that this is not representative of Yarmouth and was likely performed by a few troubled individuals who are hateful," he said.

Anyone with information on either incident is urged to call Yarmouth police at (508) 775-0445, ext. 0 or email info@yarmouthpolice.com.