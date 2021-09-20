Local

North Attleboro Firefighters Honored After Rescuing Passenger on Flight

North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman, along with other current and retired firefighters, helped save a man suffering from symptoms of a seizure on a flight from Logan International Airport in Boston to Midway International Airport in Chicago

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of current and retired firefighters was honored Monday after helping save a man's life on a flight from Boston to Chicago.

North Attleboro Fire Chief Christopher Coleman was traveling Thursday on a Southwest Airlines flight from Logan International Airport to Midway International Airport, along with six other current and retired firefighters, when they learned a man on board was suffering from symptoms of a seizure.

The firefighters administered CPR and advanced life support and the man's pulse returned.

"Without even looking at each other, we knew that jobs had to get done," Coleman said Monday. "Each one of us took a job, took a responsibility, and took a role for this positive outcome."

In addition to Coleman, the group included North Attleboro Fire Captains George McKinnon and Josh Langille; Lt. Scott Langille; Foxboro firefighter Cory Shepardson; and retired firefighters Jeff Badger and Rich McDonagh. They were heading to Colorado Springs to visit the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial.

North Attleboro issued letters of commendation to all seven firefighters, thanking them for their heroic efforts.

"A firefighter is never off duty," Coleman said.

