North Grafton boy gets treehouse as local Make-A-Wish chapter celebrates 10,000th wish

A 9-year-old boy battling cancer in North Grafton, Massachusetts, had his wish fulfilled on Friday in a large celebration as Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island marked its milestone 10,000th wish granted.

Kyle Osterman, who is undergoing treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, wished to have a treehouse in his backyard but not just any treehouse -- one that's furnished. Kyle told NBC10 Boston that he wanted LED lights, a chair, pictures, shelves, a desk, speakers, books and more in his dream treehouse.

With significant artistic input from Kyle, the W.T. Rich Company of Natick was able to make his vision a reality, along with numerous local businesses including Cardi's Furniture.

"Thank you to the team at W.T. Rich Company and its partners for creating a fantastic space where Kyle can play, create, and dream," the organization said in a Facebook post. "His wish has given him so much to look forward to."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Dozens were in attendance at the Osterman's home Friday as "Kyle's Krib" was unveiled in a special wish reveal complete with surprise guests, including Jeff Kinney, the best-selling author of the "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" book series.

Kinney said he heard Kyle was a fan of his books, so he made him a special Wimpy Kid drawing, with the custom art piece now hanging in Kyle's Krib.

Besides his family and friends, others on hand to celebrate Friday included representatives from the Worcester Red Sox, Make-A-Wish members including CEO Sean Holleran, the CEO of W.T. Rich Company, Kyle's Make-A-Wish volunteer team Jeff and Laura Wormuth, and other Make-A-Wish supporters, including the family of the organization's first ever wish recipient -- Colleen O'Brien of Wilmington, Mass.

"As we grant Kyle’s wish, the celebration also honors the thousands of wish children and families we have served in Massachusetts and Rhode Island and our community of supporters who have helped fulfill wishes over our 40-year history," the organization said, noting that more than 25 local vendors and individuals helped fulfill Kyle's wish in collaboration with W.T. Rich Company.

Support for the wish and celebration came from all corners of the organization's territory.

The day started with students from the Make-A-Wish Club at Ashland High School welcoming Kyle with a spirit tunnel as he arrived to his wish reveal. After exploring his completed treehouse, the joyous occasion continued with a private party for Kyle and his family and friends hosted by Make-A-Wish partner Red Robin -- and there was even an ice cream truck.

Kyle was also surprised at the event by Smiley Ball from the Worcester Red Sox and with gifts from Hasbro, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, and former Boston Red Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald.

From start to finish, it was a dream day for Kyle.

"It's crazy just to think that I'm the, I'm the one that got the 10,000th wish," Kyle said. "I mean it's insane."

Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, which creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. With the help of generous supporters and more than 500 volunteers, the organization has now granted the wishes of 10,000 children in Mass. and RI since it was founded 40 years ago.

Make-a-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island celebrated 40 years of granting wishes to children with critical illnesses at a gala in Boston on Saturday night, where David Ortiz was honored with the Hero Award.