Massachusetts

Northampton synagogue receives bomb threat in email

100 people or so were evacuated from Florence Congregational Church, which houses Beit Ahavah, Northampton police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A synagogue in Northampton, Massachusetts, was one of several Jewish places of worship to receive a threat on Sunday.

Northampton police said they were alerted before noon that Florence Congregational Church, which houses Beit Ahavah, a Jewish synagogue, had received an email alleging there was a bomb inside of the building.

Police responded and helped evacuate about 100 people, securing the scene until the Northampton Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police bomb squad arrived.

Bomb technicians went inside the synagogue and cleared the building.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to Northampton police, the threatening email came in around the same time as those received at Congregation Sha'aray Shalom in Hingham and at Temple Beth Shalom in Needham. Nothing was found inside any of the buildings.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsNorthampton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us