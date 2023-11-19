Northampton synagogue receives bomb threat in email

A synagogue in Northampton, Massachusetts, was one of several Jewish places of worship to receive a threat on Sunday.

Northampton police said they were alerted before noon that Florence Congregational Church, which houses Beit Ahavah, a Jewish synagogue, had received an email alleging there was a bomb inside of the building.

Police responded and helped evacuate about 100 people, securing the scene until the Northampton Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police bomb squad arrived.

Bomb technicians went inside the synagogue and cleared the building.

According to Northampton police, the threatening email came in around the same time as those received at Congregation Sha'aray Shalom in Hingham and at Temple Beth Shalom in Needham. Nothing was found inside any of the buildings.

