New Hampshire

Nurse at NH Assisted Living Facility Charged With Abusing Patient

Nancy Waller, a 65-year-old registered nurse at Rose Meadow Farm in New Boston, New Hampshire, is accused of breaking a resident's fingers

Getty Images

A nurse at an assisted living facility in New Hampshire is accused of abusing a patient.

Nancy Waller, 65, of New Boston, was arrested Thursday on charges of abuse of a facility patient, second-degree assault and simple assault, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

Waller, a registered nurse, is accused of breaking the fingers of a resident at Rose Meadow Farm in New Boston on Dec. 23. She was prying the victim's fingers off of a call bell used to request assistance, prosecutors alleged.

Additionally, Waller is accused of preventing the victim from being examined by medical professionals from outside the facility.

Waller is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court, but no date has yet been given.

It was not immediately clear if Waller had an attorney.

