Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
On Her Mark

On Her Mark Australia-New Zealand preview special: Watch live at 7:30

Join Hannah Donnelly for a 30-minute preview of the FIFA Women's World Cup

By Staff Reports

Let’s talk fútbol! Host Hannah Donnelly is previewing the FIFA Women’s World Cup at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on NBC10 Boston.

Telemundo Deportes’ Ana Jurka and Telemundo Nueva Ingleterra’s Jesus Quiñonez join to set the scene for New Zealand and Australia and what we can expect from the 32 qualifying sides. Plus, learn how the tournament is structured and who earned a coveted spot on the U.S. Women's National Team as they stare down a third consecutive title.

You can watch the 30-minute special in the video player above.

