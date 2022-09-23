Local

Massachusetts

One Charged in Shooting at Lawrence Park; More Arrests Expected

The Lawrence Fire Department said the incident happened around 7:10 a.m. Thursday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Marc Fortier

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left two people wounded at a park in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, police said.

Luis Santana, 46, is accused in the shooting, which happened in Lawrence police said the shooting occurred in a wooded area behind the Manchester Street Park near the Methuen line.

The two shooting victims are expected to survive, police said Thursday. A third person was also injured, though their condition was not immediately clear. None of the victims have been publicly identified.

Santana, who is from Lawrence, faces two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and two counts of illegal possession of a firearm. He will be arraigned in Lawrence District Court.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

