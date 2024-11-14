Massachusetts

One dead after house fire in Greenfield

One person has died and a second was hurt during a house fire in Greenfield, Massachusetts, late Wednesday night.

Firefighters were first called to the home on Silver Street around 11:15 p.m., according to the State Fire Marshal's office. The residents were reportedly trapped inside the single-family home.

When firefighters arrived they immediately began searching for the people inside the home. One person was pronounced dead on scene, fire officials said. A second adult was taken to the hospital. A third person heard smoke alarms and was able to escape unharmed.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death for the deceased victim. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Greenfield Fire Department, Greenfield Police Department, State Police fire investigators, State Fire Marshal’s office, and the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

