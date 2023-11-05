Worcester

One dead after Worcester shooting

Officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in front of a building, according to authorities.

This is a photo of a Worcester police cruiser.
A man is dead after an early Sunday morning shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Worcester Police say they responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Grand Street at around 1:18 a.m.

Police say he was transported to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Worcester Police at (508) 799-8651.

