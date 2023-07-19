One killed in early-morning crash in Pelham, NH

One person is dead after a head-on collision between two cars in Pelham, New Hampshire, early Wednesday morning.

Pelham police said they responded to the area of Bridge Street just south of Hobbs Road around 5:49 a.m. after reports of a car crash.

According to authorities, both cars had significant damage one the front-end and one of them was on fire. Both drivers were unconscious and still inside their vehicles.

Police said Good Samaritans stopped at the scene with fire extinguishers and assisted police until the fire department arrived.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals but one of them died, according to authorities. The second driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

The drivers have not been identified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.