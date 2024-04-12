Brockton

One hurt after car crashes into gas pumps in Brockton

According to Brockton police, a two-car crash on South Main Street sent one of the vehicles smashing into a pump

By Thea DiGiammerino

Brockton Fire Department

One person was taken to the hospital after a car smashed into a gas pump in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Friday night.

Fire officials said they were called to Saab Gas on Main Street around 9 p.m. According to Brockton police, a two-car crash on South Main Street sent one of the vehicles smashing into a pump.

One driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Firefighters said the pumps switched off when hit, as they are designed to do. The area has been blocked off with caution tape.

An investigation is underway.

More details were not immediately available.

