One person injured in Wellesley car crash

Wellesley Police say the car crash occurred on Route 135 near Seaver Street.

Police are on scene for a single car crash in Wellesley, Massachusetts on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, one person was injured.

In the images published by police on social media you can see a light pole over the car.

Wellesley Municipal Light Plant is also responding to the scene.

