One person injured in Wellesley car crash

Police are on scene for a single car crash in Wellesley, Massachusetts on Monday afternoon.

Wellesley Police say the car crash occurred on Route 135 near Seaver Street.

According to authorities, one person was injured.

In the images published by police on social media you can see a light pole over the car.

Wellesley Municipal Light Plant is also responding to the scene.