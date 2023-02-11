One Person Transported Via Helicopter After Serious Crash in Wellesley

Police are on scene at the site of a serious crash in Wellesley, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Authorities say the crash occurred on Route 9 east after Weston Road.

WPD working a serious traffic crash Route 9 east after Weston Road. One lane gets by. Will be an extended operation. pic.twitter.com/XliERDLv67 — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) February 11, 2023

Images show a car turned over while police investigate the scene.

The victim is being transported to a Boston hospital via MedFlight, according to police.

Boston MedfFlight has landed at Bates School Field to transport the victim from the crash to Boston. pic.twitter.com/iol9mRwjY1 — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) February 11, 2023

Police say this will be an extended operation with only one lane open.