Onset man indicted in methadone overdose death of his toddler son

Donald Humes, 32, is facing charges in the 2022 death of his 2 year son, Cameron Humes

By Thea DiGiammerino

A Massachusetts man has been indicted on a manslaughter charge after his young son died of an overdose in 2022, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Donald Humes, 32, of Onset, is charged with manslaughter and two counts of reckless endangerment of a child. The charges stem from the April 2022 death of his son, Camera Humes, who was 2 years old.

According to the DA, Humes called 9111 on April 24, 2022, to report that his son was unresponsive and not breathing. Wareham emergency crews responded to the home on Waban Avenue and began life-saving procedures on Cameron. He was rushed to Tobey Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was acute methadone intoxication.

Donald Humes will be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court at a later date.

