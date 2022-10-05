Opening Statements to Start in Trial for Woman Charged in Crash That Killed Toddler

Opening statements are expected to get underway Wednesday in the trial of a woman who is accused in a chain reaction crashed that killed a toddler in 2018.

Attorneys spent all day Tuesday at Suffolk Superior Court selecting a jury.

Defendant Charlene Casey was in the courtroom for that jury selection process, as attorneys and the judge questioned prospective jurors and eventually seated a jury.

A motor vehicle homicide trial involving the 2018 death of a toddler in South Boston gets underway today in Suffolk Superior Court. Details on @NBC10Boston & @NECN this morning. pic.twitter.com/sEQiIx3oPQ — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) October 5, 2022

Casey has been charged with motor vehicle homicide in the death of 22-month-old Colin McGrath.

Back in July 2018, Colin’s caretaker was pushing him in a stroller, alongside his four-year-old sister, on a sidewalk on L Street in South Boston. That's when prosecutors allege Casey caused the crash that killed him and seriously injured his sister.

Casey was behind the wheel of her Prius on East Sixth Street, stopped at the intersection with L Street, when investigators say a southbound driver on L Street waved her through the intersection. A van driving northbound didn't have a stop sign, though, and Casey allegedly crashed her Prius into the van, causing it to lose its steering and sending it hurtling toward the sidewalk on L Street.

Charlene Casey, 64 — charged with motor vehicle homicide in the crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath — was arraigned Thursday afternoon.

The van jumped the curb, striking and killing Colin.

His sister suffered broken bones and internal injuries, while their caretaker received minor injuries.

It took more than a year for a grand jury to indict Casey on the motor vehicle homicide charge, and three more years for the case to finally go to trial.

Opening statements are expected to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.