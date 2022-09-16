Orange Line Work 96% Done, MBTA Says

The end of the Orange Line shutdown is almost here and on Friday the MBTA said the work was 96% complete.

In a video update posted Friday, the MBTA said it had 96% of the planned work complete and was also able to take advantage of the service stoppage to do some "opportunity" projects.

The shutdown is scheduled to end early next Monday. Over the weekend there will be final preparations and testing before the line reopens to riders.

As we prepare to restore service for Monday morning, we’re proud to look back on work we’ve accomplished. So far during the Orange Line 30-day diversion, we’ve completed 96% of planned work - 33 projects that revitalize infrastructure & work to improve service.#BuildingABetterT pic.twitter.com/aMy9F4qQuP — MBTA (@MBTA) September 16, 2022

The Orange Line's historic shutdown by the MBTA began Aug. 19, and in its place, shuttles have been traversing through Boston and other suburbs typically serviced by the transit line. Crews have been working around the clock to complete five years' worth of track and signal replacement, along with maintenance and other projects during the 30-day period.

When service resumes, the majority of Orange Line trains on the rails will consist of new cars — double what the MBTA had running before the shutdown.

As we install new Orange Line rails, we're thermite welding - a process where molten metal fuses ends into continuous rail for a stronger bond & smoother ride. Before rails can be used at full speed, trains will travel slower during a temporary monitoring phase.#BuildingABetterT pic.twitter.com/TUt8kWH4JY — MBTA (@MBTA) September 13, 2022

There will be other improvements as well, including upgraded lighting at stations and quicker trips thanks to upgraded rails and signaling systems.

But the shutdown has certainly caused some headaches for commuters and residents. Some people have even said their commutes into work have doubled in the train service's absence.

We asked regular Orange Line riders to show us their commutes throughout the shutdown.

Poftak said that Thursday, with Boston Public Schools students returning, was the busiest day the MBTA has seen since the shutdown began.

The work is part of the MBTA’s response to a safety Federal Transit Administration review following several problems and accidents that have led to injuries, and in one case, the death of a rider. The FTA released a scathing 90-page report two weeks ago that said the MBTA has for years prioritized capital projects over safety and maintenance.