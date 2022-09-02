Local

Orange Line

Orange Line Work is 50% Done, MBTA Says

By Marc Fortier

The MBTA announced Friday that the work being done along the Orange Line during the ongoing 30-day shutdown is 50% complete.

The project is on schedule, the transportation agency said.

Overall, work teams have completed 44% of scheduled rail replacement, 49% of track renewal and tie replacement, 84% of special track work and 22% of rail fastener work.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said during an update Friday that the agency is now getting ready for possible increased traffic next week after the Labor Day holiday as well as the start of the school year for Boston Public Schools on Sept. 8. A new rider's guide has even been created specifically for students.

Poftak also said work on the Green Line is also ongoing and is "progressing well."

Orange Line
