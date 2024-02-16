Overnight storm largely misses Mass., but these New England towns saw over a half a foot of snow

It wasn't a big event for southern New England, but some areas to the north saw as much of a half of foot of snow fall overnight. That's more than many parts of the region received during Tuesday's much-publicized storm.

Though part of New York received a foot or more of snow, the jackpot for New England was northern Vermont. Westford received 6.7 inches of snow, Fairfax 6.3 inches and Eden a half a foot exactly.

Here's a closer look at snowfall totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service:

Vermont

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Westford: 6.7"

Fairfax: 6.3"

Eden: 6"

Albany: 5.8"

Athens: 4.5"

Maidstone: 4"

Wilmington: 4"

Calais: 4"

Morrisville: 4"

St. Albans: 3.7"

West Arlington: 3.5"

Manchester: 3.4"

Milton: 3.2"

South Burlington: 3.1"

West Brattleboro: 3"

Marlboro: 3"

Brattleboro: 2.6"

North Kirby: 2.5"

Landgrove: 2.5"

West Norwich: 2.4"

East Barre: 2.1"

West Hartford: 2.1"

Rockingham: 2.1"

Colchester: 2"

Brattleboro: 2"

South Shaftsbury: 2"

East Dover: 2"

Massachusetts

Clarksburg: 3.5"

Colrain: 3.1"

Charlemont: 3"

Savoy: 2.9"

Cheshire: 2.8"

Leyden: 2.3"

Newbury: 2"

Haverhill: 2"

Amesbury: 2"

Ashby: 2"

Wendell: 2"

Turners Falls: 2"

Northfield: 2"

Rowe: 2"

Heath: 2"

Maine

Madrid: 3.4"

New Hampshire

Keene: 3.3"

Whitefield: 3"

Spofford: 3"

Westmoreland: 2"