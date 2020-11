An injured owl was saved Saturday morning by police in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Officers Mark Knapp and Brian Collins responded to a report of the injured animal.

This morning midnight shift Officers Mark Knapp and Brian Collins responded to a report of an injured owl. They worked to safely free the owl from a yard game and subsequently transported the 🦉 to the Wellesley Animal Hospital for treatment. pic.twitter.com/MGdWSKGgCV — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) November 21, 2020

After safely freeing the owl, the officers brought the animal to Wellesley Animal Hospital for treatment.