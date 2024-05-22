Black bear spotted in Oxford

Residents in Oxford, Massachusetts, are reminded to be bear aware after an animal was spotted foraging for trash and bird feeders this week.

Police said the black bear was spotted roaming around the Prospect Street area and warned neighbors to keep a close eye on pets and young children.

Black bears are not usually aggressive toward humans but can be dangerous if threatened or searching for food, police said. Residents are reminded not to approach or feed bears, to secure trash and to take in bird feeder during bear season, as the animals will consider them a source of food.

Massachusetts has a thriving black bear population and sightings have become increasingly common in the eastern part of the state in recent years.

Any concerning wildlife sightings can be reported to the Oxford police department at 508-987-0156.

The state has been monitoring black bears for 40 years and currently, the population is estimated around 5,000