Parent Company of Fuddruckers Announces Liquidation Plans

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The future of a burger chain that was once headquartered in the Greater Boston location is now in doubt.

According to an article from Restaurant Business, Luby's--which is the parent company of Fuddruckers--has decided to liquidate via the sale of its assets, with the plan being to dissolve both the Fuddruckers and Luby's brands. The post mentions that this still needs the approval of the company's shareholders, and if approved, it appears that the remaining locations of Fuddruckers in the Greater Boston area (in Reading and Saugus) could shutter depending on the potential purchase of the company or its specific brands. This is a developing story, so keep checking back for updates as they come in.

Fuddruckers is headquartered in Texas, but it once had its headquarters in Beverly and Danvers.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

