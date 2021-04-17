Local

Parent Jumps From Balcony, Handed Child in NH Apartment Fire

One parent jumped from a third-floor apartment building balcony to the one below and the other handed off their child before escaping from a fire that had trapped people inside

By The Associated Press

One parent jumped from a third-floor apartment building balcony to the one below and the other handed off their child before escaping from a fire that had trapped people inside, firefighters in New Hampshire said.

The fire was at The Pines Apartments in Concord early Friday.

Firefighters rescued residents using ladders from the ground and a tower-ladder truck.

The family that escaped from the balcony was not hurt.

Firefighters said multiple people were evaluated, but none required transport to a hospital.

The fire is under investigation.

