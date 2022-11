Police have closed down and diverting traffic in part of Route 1 in South Chelsea after a car crash on Saturday morning.

Traffic will be diverted off at Route 16.

Massachusetts State Police said a commercial-sized air conditioning unit fell off a truck that was transporting it and was then struck by a car.

UPDATE—Rt 1 South traffic now being diverted off at Route 16. Clean up of commercial anti-freeze spill continues. Road closure expected to remain in place for estimated two more hours. #MATraffic https://t.co/MPbyfbjsSH — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 5, 2022

The crash caused parts and coolant fluid to spill into the roadway.

Chelsea Fire is on scene cleaning the spill. Authorities estimate it may take up to two hours.