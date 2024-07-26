North End

Restaurant owner charged in North End shooting last year expected to enter plea, DA says

Patrick Mendoza is due in Suffolk Superior Court at 2 p.m. Friday, where he's expected to enter a plea for a shooting that took place on July 12, 2023, in the North End

By Staff Reports

Patrick Mendoza in a Boston court for a hearing Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

Patrick Mendoza, the owner of a North End restaurant charged in connection with a shooting last year near a popular baker, is expected to enter a plea Friday, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said.

Mendoza is expected to plea on charges of assault and battery attempt with a firearm, armed assault to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, illegal possession of ammunition and carrying a firearm without a license, according to the attorney general's office.

Last month, the 55-year-old Mendoza was arrested for cutting off his GPS monitor. He claimed he was "tired and sick of it," a Boston police report reads.

Mendoza had been wearing the anklet since posting $10,000 cash bail in May.


He faces multiple charges, including carrying a firearm without an FID card, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and assault to murder. He plead not guilty in October.

On July 12, 2023, Mendoza rode his bicycle down Hanover Street, when he saw the victim and started making threats such as "I'm gonna get you" and "I'm gonna kill you (obscenity)! It's gonna be quick," according to court documents.

Mendoza then pulled a revolver and the victim fled, taking cover behind parked vehicles and Mendoza shot in his direction three times, according to authorities.

The shots narrowly missed the victim and hit the front window of Modern Pastry, authorities said.

Mendoza is due in Suffolk Superior Court at 2 p.m. Friday.

