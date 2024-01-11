Patriots expected to part ways with Bill Belichick Thursday, reports say: Watch live coverage

The New England Patriots are expected to part ways with head coach Bill Belichick on Thursday, according to multiple reports.
ESPN's Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter were first to report the news, citing league sources.
The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and The Athletic's Chad Graff quickly chimed in as well.
In his season-ending press conference on Monday morning, the 71-year-old Belichick had set he was open to letting someone else handle personnel duties if he remained with the team. He also made a point of saying he was still under contract.
“I'm for whatever collectively we decide as an organization is the best thing to help our football team,” he said. “I’m under contract. I’m going to do what I always do, which is every day I come in, work as hard as I can to help the team in whatever way I can. So that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”